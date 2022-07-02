Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Search
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Boxing

Briedis vs Opetaia results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live results from Gold Coast Australia
Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia faceoff | Facebook/Briedis.Mairis

Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live from Gold Coast

Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) and Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live from Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland on Saturday, July 2. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features three-time cruiserweight champion and current IBF titleholder of Latvia putting his strap on the line against unbeaten mandatory challenger of Australia.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event Issac Hardman (12-1, 10 KOs) goes up against Beau Hartas (6-1, 4 KOs) at middleweight. Among the PPV undercard bouts, Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KOs) meets Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KOs) in the ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KOs) faces Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KOs) in the ten-round rematch at junior middleweight.

In addition, Taylah Robertson (5-1, 1 KO) takes on Yoselin Fernandez (11-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder at junior bantamweight and Dana Coolwell (7-2, 5 KOs) and Lorenz Ladrada (11-2-1, 3 KOs) do the eight-round battle at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST

Stream Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live on Kayo

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Time: 5 am ET / 2 am PT

UK, France & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Time: 10 am BST / 11 am CEST / 12 pm EEST

Those boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live stream from practically anywhere.

Briedis vs Opetaia results

  • Koen Mazoudier def. Joel Camilleri by split decision (98-92, 99-92, 94-96)
  • Taylah Robertson def. Yoselin Fernandez by TKO (R10, referee stoppage)
  • Dana Coolwell def. Lorenz Ladrada by KO (R4)
  • David Nyika def. Louis Marsters by TKO (Referee stoppage, R2)
  • Miles Zalewski def. Shiva Mishra by TKO (Corner stoppage, R6)

Briedis vs Opetaia fight card

Get Briedis vs Opetaia full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

  • Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Briedis’s IBF cruiserweight title
  • Issac Hardman vs. Beau Hartas, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Faris Chevalier vs. Conor Wallace, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Chevalier’s WBA Oceania light heavyweight title, vacant IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title
  • Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Camilleri’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title
  • Taylah Robertson vs. Yoselin Fernandez, 10 rounds, super flyweight
  • Dana Coolwell vs. Lorenz Ladrada, 8 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Miles Zalewski vs. Shiva Mishra, 6 rounds, featherweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097