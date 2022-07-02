Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) and Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live from Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland on Saturday, July 2. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features three-time cruiserweight champion and current IBF titleholder of Latvia putting his strap on the line against unbeaten mandatory challenger of Australia.

In the ten-round co-main event Issac Hardman (12-1, 10 KOs) goes up against Beau Hartas (6-1, 4 KOs) at middleweight. Among the PPV undercard bouts, Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KOs) meets Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KOs) in the ten-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KOs) faces Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KOs) in the ten-round rematch at junior middleweight.

In addition, Taylah Robertson (5-1, 1 KO) takes on Yoselin Fernandez (11-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder at junior bantamweight and Dana Coolwell (7-2, 5 KOs) and Lorenz Ladrada (11-2-1, 3 KOs) do the eight-round battle at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Time: 5 am ET / 2 am PT

UK, France & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Time: 10 am BST / 11 am CEST / 12 pm EEST

Those boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live stream from practically anywhere.

Briedis vs Opetaia results

Koen Mazoudier def. Joel Camilleri by split decision (98-92, 99-92, 94-96)

Taylah Robertson def. Yoselin Fernandez by TKO (R10, referee stoppage)

Dana Coolwell def. Lorenz Ladrada by KO (R4)

David Nyika def. Louis Marsters by TKO (Referee stoppage, R2)

Miles Zalewski def. Shiva Mishra by TKO (Corner stoppage, R6)

Briedis vs Opetaia fight card

Get Briedis vs Opetaia full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Briedis’s IBF cruiserweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Beau Hartas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Faris Chevalier vs. Conor Wallace, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Chevalier’s WBA Oceania light heavyweight title, vacant IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title

Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Camilleri’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Taylah Robertson vs. Yoselin Fernandez, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Dana Coolwell vs. Lorenz Ladrada, 8 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Miles Zalewski vs. Shiva Mishra, 6 rounds, featherweight