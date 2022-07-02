PFL 6 Season 2022 airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday July 1, which makes it Saturday July 2 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts in the women’s lightweight and welterweight classes. In the main event 2021 PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison goes up against Kaitlin Young.

In the co-main event former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald takes on former WKN European cruiserweight kickboxing champion Sadibou Sy. Also on the card, 2021 PFL 170-pound champion Ray Cooper III meets Brett Cooper and 2021 welterweight finalist Magomed Magomedkerimov faces Dilano Taylor. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 6: Harrison vs Young

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 10 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

PFL 6 2022 Season results

Get PFL 6: Harrison vs Young full fight card results below.

Main Card

Kayla Harrison def. Kaitlin Young by TKO (R1 at 2:35)

Sadibou Sy def. Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ray Cooper III def. Brett Cooper by TKO (R1 at 0:24)

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Dilano Taylor by TKO (R2 at 3:26)

Larissa Pacheco def. Genah Fabian by TKO (R1 at 2:39)

Magomed Umalatov def. Jarrah Al-Silawi by KO (R1 at 3:33)

Preliminary Card

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Abigail Montes by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Martina Jindrova def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova by TKO (R1 at 4:04)

Olena Kolesnyk def. Vanessa Melo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)