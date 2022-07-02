Search
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV
MMA

PFL 6 results, Harrison vs Young

Newswire
PFL 6 Kayla Harrison vs Kaitlin Young
Kayla Harrison vs Kaitlin Young weigh-in | PFL MMA

PFL MMA Season 2022

PFL 6 Season 2022 airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday July 1, which makes it Saturday July 2 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts in the women’s lightweight and welterweight classes. In the main event 2021 PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison goes up against Kaitlin Young.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald takes on former WKN European cruiserweight kickboxing champion Sadibou Sy. Also on the card, 2021 PFL 170-pound champion Ray Cooper III meets Brett Cooper and 2021 welterweight finalist Magomed Magomedkerimov faces Dilano Taylor. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 6: Harrison vs Young

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, July 1
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Stan
Date: Saturday, July 2
Time: 10 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST

PFL 6 2022 Season results

Get PFL 6: Harrison vs Young full fight card results below.

Main Card

  • Kayla Harrison def. Kaitlin Young by TKO (R1 at 2:35)
  • Sadibou Sy def. Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Ray Cooper III def. Brett Cooper by TKO (R1 at 0:24)
  • Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Dilano Taylor by TKO (R2 at 3:26)
  • Larissa Pacheco def. Genah Fabian by TKO (R1 at 2:39)
  • Magomed Umalatov def. Jarrah Al-Silawi by KO (R1 at 3:33)

Preliminary Card

  • Marina Mokhnatkina def. Abigail Montes by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)
  • Martina Jindrova def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova by TKO (R1 at 4:04)
  • Olena Kolesnyk def. Vanessa Melo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097