UFC

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

Newswire
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters featured on the UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans. Video is available up top.

UFC 276 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and BT Sport in the United Kingdom on Saturday July 2, and Kayo in Australia on Sunday July 3.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and VividSeats.

Get UFC 276 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

