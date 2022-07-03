Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier squared off in the main event of UFC 276 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia. The contest featured reigning middleweight champion making the fifth defense of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 49-46, while one judge had it 50-45, all in favor of defending champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision Israel Adesanya retained his belt and improved to 23-1, 15 KOs. Post-win he called out his old foe Alex Pereira, who was also victorious at the event with the first-round KO of Sean Strickland.

“Look, we know who’s next,” Adesanya said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “Trust me, the first time I told you, it was an error on my part spamming the right hand and that was in kickboxing.”

“It’s easy to knockout, what’s the hillbilly’s name [Sean Strickland], because he was parrying the jabs, but like I said at the press conference, the next time I put you on skates, you are going to get frozen like Elsa.”

Jared Cannonier dropped to 15-6, 10 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

You can watch Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN set for Spain or USA, might be helpful to view from a different location.)

Adesanya vs Cannonier full fight video highlights

The challenger enters the Octagon.

Here comes “The Last Stylebender”.

Round 1.

ESTO EMPEZÓ! Hora de la verdad, a quién eligen? #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/dRlxhgrzST — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Round 2.

Comienza a completar combinaciones efectivas de puños y patadas el campeón Adesanya ? #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/ZGSGNBvznR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Round 3.

Una tremenda técnica y precisión por parte del campeón en su especialidad ? #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/4pZMnroTSU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Round 4.

Cuarto round donde el retador propone mas y el campeón defiende #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/aDeb39nBMw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Round 5.

El manejo de distancia de Adesanya es maestro! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/12bOx9fWCa — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 3, 2022

Verdict.

Post-fight.

To the judges we go – drop your scorecards ? #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/odcglciyRz — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

