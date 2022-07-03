Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier squared off in the main event of UFC 276 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia. The contest featured reigning middleweight champion making the fifth defense of his belt against No. 2-ranked contender.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 49-46, while one judge had it 50-45, all in favor of defending champion.
With the victory by unanimous decision Israel Adesanya retained his belt and improved to 23-1, 15 KOs. Post-win he called out his old foe Alex Pereira, who was also victorious at the event with the first-round KO of Sean Strickland.
“Look, we know who’s next,” Adesanya said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “Trust me, the first time I told you, it was an error on my part spamming the right hand and that was in kickboxing.”
“It’s easy to knockout, what’s the hillbilly’s name [Sean Strickland], because he was parrying the jabs, but like I said at the press conference, the next time I put you on skates, you are going to get frozen like Elsa.”
Jared Cannonier dropped to 15-6, 10 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.
You can watch Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.
