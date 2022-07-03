Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Boxing

Jai Opetaia dethrones Mairis Briedis to become new champion

Parviz Iskenderov

Opetaia lifts IBF cruiserweight title

Mairis Briedis and Jai Opetaia squared off in the main event at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Saturday, July 2. The contest featured three-time cruiserweight champion of Latvia defending his IBF belt against undefeated mandatory challenger of Australia.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship went a full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, two judges scored the fight 116-112 and one judge had it 115-113, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by unanimous decision Opetaia, who has reportedly got his jaw broken, improves to 22-0, 17 KOs, remains undefeated and becomes a new IBF cruiserweight champion. Briedis, whose nose appeared to be broken, drops to 28-2, 20 KOs and fails the second defense of the belt.

Get Briedis vs Opetaia full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

