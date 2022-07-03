Search
UFC

UFC 276 results: Jessica Eye drops decision against Maycee Barber, retires from fighting (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Jessica Eye (15-11, 1 NC) called it a day after she dropped a decision against Maycee Barber (11-2), and as a result, collected her fourth defeat in a row. The bout was featured on the UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia.

After three rounds of women’s flyweight battle the scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. Taking a unanimous decision Barber secured her second straight victory.

Jessica Eye: We need help each other as fighters

In her post fight-interview with Joe Rohan, Eye, who once challenged for UFC flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko, said “I think it’s time [to retire]”.

“”I’ve been a pro since 2009, I’ve had plenty of UFC fights. I met Maycee right after she won The Contender Series. She was sitting by herself, and I could see the talent in her. I’ve invited her to sit and talk with me and not feel like she was alone.”

“If I can give anything back to this sport – we need to stop separating ourselves and help each other as fighters…”

“I’ve won inside the Octagon, I’ve lost. I’ve spent my entire 20s and most of my 30s [competing]… I’d like to see what the rest of the World looks like.”

MMA fans can watch UFC 276 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo in Australia.

Those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live from practically anywhere.

Get all UFC 276 results.

