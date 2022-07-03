Jessica Eye (15-11, 1 NC) called it a day after she dropped a decision against Maycee Barber (11-2), and as a result, collected her fourth defeat in a row. The bout was featured on the UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia.

After three rounds of women’s flyweight battle the scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. Taking a unanimous decision Barber secured her second straight victory.

Jessica Eye: We need help each other as fighters

In her post fight-interview with Joe Rohan, Eye, who once challenged for UFC flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko, said “I think it’s time [to retire]”.

“”I’ve been a pro since 2009, I’ve had plenty of UFC fights. I met Maycee right after she won The Contender Series. She was sitting by herself, and I could see the talent in her. I’ve invited her to sit and talk with me and not feel like she was alone.”

“If I can give anything back to this sport – we need to stop separating ourselves and help each other as fighters…”

“I’ve won inside the Octagon, I’ve lost. I’ve spent my entire 20s and most of my 30s [competing]… I’d like to see what the rest of the World looks like.”

