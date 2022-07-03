The World Kickboxing Network made its return to Réunion with “Les Défis du Sud – La Nuit du K1” held at Nelson Mandela Gymnasium in Saint-Pierre on Saturday, July 2. The event presented by Saint-Pierre Boxing Club featured the WKN Indian Ocean middleweight championship contested in a format of four-man knockout tournament.

Advertisements

In the semi-final local Mathias Ringuin defeated Juan Juanito Maca of Mauritius via first-round TKO. The latter replaced Njaka Patrick Rabenandrasana of Madadagascar, who could not partake in the event due to VISA issue.

In the championship bout Ringuin scored a unanimous decision against Rodney Cornelissen of South Africa. On the way to the final Cornelissen similarly defeated M’Dere El Habidou of Mayotte.

The supervisor was Didier Wullschleger.

WKN CAKE ?



Les Défis du Sud – La Nuit du K1 in by Saint-Pierre Boxing Club in Réunion ?? pic.twitter.com/dtwkEEO4Gl — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 3, 2022

WKN Indian Ocean four-man middleweight championship tournament

Semi-final: Mathias Ringuin def. Juan Juanito Maca by TKO (referee stoppage, R1)

Semi-final: Rodney Cornelissen def. M’Dere El Habidou by unanimous decision

Final: Mathias Ringuin def. Rodney Cornelissen by unanimous decision