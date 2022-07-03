Search
Mathias Ringuin wins four-man tournament to lift WKN Indian Ocean title in Réunion

Parviz Iskenderov
Les Défis du Sud - La Nuit du K1

The World Kickboxing Network made its return to Réunion with “Les Défis du Sud – La Nuit du K1” held at Nelson Mandela Gymnasium in Saint-Pierre on Saturday, July 2. The event presented by Saint-Pierre Boxing Club featured the WKN Indian Ocean middleweight championship contested in a format of four-man knockout tournament.

In the semi-final local Mathias Ringuin defeated Juan Juanito Maca of Mauritius via first-round TKO. The latter replaced Njaka Patrick Rabenandrasana of Madadagascar, who could not partake in the event due to VISA issue.

In the championship bout Ringuin scored a unanimous decision against Rodney Cornelissen of South Africa. On the way to the final Cornelissen similarly defeated M’Dere El Habidou of Mayotte.

The supervisor was Didier Wullschleger.

WKN Indian Ocean four-man middleweight championship tournament

Semi-final: Mathias Ringuin def. Juan Juanito Maca by TKO (referee stoppage, R1)
Semi-final: Rodney Cornelissen def. M’Dere El Habidou by unanimous decision
Final: Mathias Ringuin def. Rodney Cornelissen by unanimous decision

