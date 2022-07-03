UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 2. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 3.
In the five-round main event, making the fifth defense of his middleweight belt, Israel Adesanya (22-1, 15 KOs) faces No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier (15-5, 10 KOs). In the five-round co-main, Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his featherweight strap against former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (23-6) in their third fight.
Also on the main card Alex Pereira (5-1) and Sean Strickland (25-3) square off at middleweight, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) battles it out against Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight and former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler (29-15, 1 NC) goes up against Bryan Barberena (17-8) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier
United States
Date: Saturday, July 2
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, July 3
Main card: 3am BST live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass
Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>
Australia
Date: Sunday, July 3
Main card: 12pm AEST / 10am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10am AEST / 8am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 8am AEST / 6am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream from practically anywhere.
UFC 276 results
- Julija Stoliarenko def. Julija Stoliarenko by submission (armbar, R1 at 0:42)
UFC 276 live blog
To refresh the feed click here.
6:55 pm ET / 8:55 am AEST
Julija Stoliarenko submits Jessica-Rose Clark in 42 seconds.
6:18 pm ET / 8:18 am AEST
First up: Jessica-Rose Clark faces Julija Stoliarenko at women’s bantamweight.
6:12 pm ET / 8:12 am AEST
Cageside: Jon Anik, Megan Olivi, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier.
5:42 pm ET / 7:42 am AEST
UFC Octagon at T-Mobile Arena for today’s event.
4:25 pm ET / 6:25 am AEST
Here is your UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card. The five-fight main card live on PPV follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with the three-fight early prelims.
4:21 pm ET / 6:21 am AEST
Kicking off live blog.
In case you missed it, you can watch UFC 276 final faceoffs from the ceremonial weigh-ins below.
UFC 276 fight card
The full UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
- Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card
- Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
- Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
- Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
- Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis
Early Preliminary Card
- Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
- Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko