UFC

UFC 276 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Adesanya vs Cannonier, main event, prelims

Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live results from Las Vegas
Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 2. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 3.

In the five-round main event, making the fifth defense of his middleweight belt, Israel Adesanya (22-1, 15 KOs) faces No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier (15-5, 10 KOs). In the five-round co-main, Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his featherweight strap against former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (23-6) in their third fight.

Also on the main card Alex Pereira (5-1) and Sean Strickland (25-3) square off at middleweight, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) battles it out against Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight and former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler (29-15, 1 NC) goes up against Bryan Barberena (17-8) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

United States
Date: Saturday, July 2
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 276 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, July 3
Main card: 3am BST live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am BST live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11pm BST live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia
Date: Sunday, July 3
Main card: 12pm AEST / 10am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10am AEST / 8am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 8am AEST / 6am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 276 PPV on Kayo >>

Other countries
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream from practically anywhere.

UFC 276 results

  • Julija Stoliarenko def. Julija Stoliarenko by submission (armbar, R1 at 0:42)

UFC 276 live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

6:55 pm ET / 8:55 am AEST

Julija Stoliarenko submits Jessica-Rose Clark in 42 seconds.

6:18 pm ET / 8:18 am AEST

First up: Jessica-Rose Clark faces Julija Stoliarenko at women’s bantamweight.

6:12 pm ET / 8:12 am AEST

Cageside: Jon Anik, Megan Olivi, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier.

5:42 pm ET / 7:42 am AEST

UFC Octagon at T-Mobile Arena for today’s event.

UFC Octagon at T-Mobile Arena
UFC Octagon at T-Mobile Arena | Twitter/UFC

4:25 pm ET / 6:25 am AEST

Here is your UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card. The five-fight main card live on PPV follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with the three-fight early prelims.

UFC 276 fight card
UFC 276 fight card | Twitter/UFC

4:21 pm ET / 6:21 am AEST

Kicking off live blog.

In case you missed it, you can watch UFC 276 final faceoffs from the ceremonial weigh-ins below.

UFC 276 fight card

The full UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

  • Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
  • Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
  • Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Preliminary Card

  • Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
  • Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
