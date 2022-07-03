Search
UFC

UFC 276 post-fight press conference (video)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. Expected in attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Video is available up top.

Get UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier full fight card results.

