Alex Pereira (6-1) was on top when he faced Sean Strickland (25-4) at UFC 276 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. With the victory by KO the Brazilian fighter snapped his American opponent’s six-win streak, delivering big left hook followed by straight right.

The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the first round.

Pereira is known for his knockout of Israel Adesanya, when the pair meet in their kickboxing rematch back in 2017.

PEREIRA knocks STRICKLAND out pic.twitter.com/MgKfZAJHqp — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 3, 2022

