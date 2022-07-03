Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Search
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
UFC

Alex Pereira KO’s Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Alex Pereira (6-1) was on top when he faced Sean Strickland (25-4) at UFC 276 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. With the victory by KO the Brazilian fighter snapped his American opponent’s six-win streak, delivering big left hook followed by straight right.

The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the first round.

Pereira is known for his knockout of Israel Adesanya, when the pair meet in their kickboxing rematch back in 2017.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $99.98.

Get all UFC 276 results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097