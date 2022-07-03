Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia
UFC

UFC 276 results: Alexander Volkanovski wins third fight against Max Holloway, looks to move up a weight class

Parviz Iskenderov

Volkanovski retains featherweight title at UFC 276

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway squared off in their trilogy fight on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia. The pair battled it out in the co-headliner of UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The contest featured current featherweight champion up against former 145-pound titleholder in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout.

Volkanovski won on top in their fight first in December 2019 dethroning Holloway by unanimous decision. In the rematch the following July he took the victory by split decision.

As well as their two previous fights the third encounter went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of reigning champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision Alexander Volkanovski improved to 25-1 and made the fourth successful defense of his featherweight belt. Post-fight he said he wanted to move up a weight class, get the “Double Champ” status, and stay busy at the both divisions.

Max Holloway dropped to 23-7, which snapped his two-win streak. He also failed the second attempt to take the revenge against Volkanovski and reclaim the title.

Get UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier full fight card results.

More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

