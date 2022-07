Jalin Turner (14-5) secured his fifth win in a row when he faced Brad Riddell (10-2) at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia and New Zealand. The fight ended in 45 seconds after “The Tarantula” tagged his opponent with right hand followed by left kick and applied a guillotine choke, forcing him to tap.

Check out the fight highlight below and post-fight interview up top.

TURNER WASTED NO TIME GETTING THE SUB ? #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1Dvyt0BA0S — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

Get all UFC 276 results.