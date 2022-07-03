Julija Stoliarenko (10-6-2) rebounded from a trio of losses with the victory by submission in the first round against Jessica-Rose Clark (11-8, 1 NC), who suffered the second defeat in a row. The pair met in the women’s bantamweight MMA battle kicking off UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which made it Sunday July 3 in Australia.

The fight officially ended at 42 seconds into the first round following a tap from Clark after Stoliarenko executed an armbar. Check out the video of finish up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo in Australia.

Those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live from practically anywhere.

