Donald Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) suffered the defeat against Jim Miller (35-16, 1 NC) when the pair squared off at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 2 which made it Sunday, July 3 in Australia. The fight was stopped by the referee at 1 minute and 32 seconds into the second round as “Cowboy” was forced to tap following a guillotine choke.

Advertisements

After the defeat Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting. The video of submission is available below.

Donald Cerrone: I don’t love it anymore

“I don’t love it anymore, Cerrone said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “It’s hard for me to get up and… This is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time…”

“I’m not complaining, but I just don’t love it anymore. I am gonna be a movie star, baby.”

MMA fans can watch UFC 276 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo in Australia.

Cerrone hasn’t tasted victory since May 2019 when he defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. Over the course of his MMA fighting career he collected 36 wins out of 54 fights in total. This includes 10 knockouts, 17 submissions and 9 decisions.

“It’s time to bow out. This is a perfect event, sold out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you [Joe Rogan], got my boys… One hell of a career, hopefully one day I’m in a hall of fame. Thank you so much, UFC.”

Donald Cerrone was the second fighter, whose fighting career ended at UFC 276. Jessica Eye, who dropped a unanimous decision against Maycee Barber, also called it a day.

JIM MILLER GETS HIS 24TH WIN, THE MOST IN UFC HISTORY ?



Stream #UFC276 on @ESPNPlus ?? https://t.co/lDO4DiDPME pic.twitter.com/SFjgzvjJT8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

Those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live from practically anywhere.

Get all UFC 276 results.