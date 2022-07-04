Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) and Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) square off in the rematch at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9. The contest, billed as Total Carnage”, features British former world title challenger up against Bulgarian former two-time title contender. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In their first fight in May 2016 Pulev defeated Chisora by split decision to lift then vacant European heavyweight title. The date when the rematch airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 10.

The co-main event is the twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator between Israil Madrimov (8-0, 8 KOs) and Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs). The pair also meets for the second time. Their first fight last December ended in favor of Madrimov, who defeated Soro via ninth-round TKO.

Also on the card Felix Cash (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) in the ten-rounder for WBA International middleweight title and Caoimhin Agyarko (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Lukasz Maciec (28-4-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder for WBA International welterweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 tickets

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 9 at The O2 in London, England are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2

Boxing fans can watch Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 9. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 10. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight card

The current Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBA super welterweight title eliminator

Fabio Wardley vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Felix Cash vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA International welterweight title

Ramla Ali vs. Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Yousuf Ibrahim vs. Fran Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight