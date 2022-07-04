Undefeated Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of Pasig, Philippines and unbeaten Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico battle it out in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9. The contest features reigning WBC featherweight champion making the first defense of his belt against former super bantamweight titleholder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The date when Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas airs live in Australia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom is Sunday, July 10.

The co-main event is the twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator between former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico. Kicking off the main card unbeaten Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana takes on Ricardo Nunez (23-3, 21 KOs) of La Chorrera, Panama in the ten-rounder at lightweight.

Among the Magsayo vs Vargas undercard bouts, unbeaten Rashidi Ellis (23-0, 14 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts meets Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Ramon Cardenas (20-1, 10 KOs) of San Antonio, TX goes up against Michell Banquez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in the ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Magsayo vs Vargas tickets

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, July 9. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Advertisements

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas in Australia, Phillipines, United Kingdom & other countries

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas broadcast details for Australia, Phillipines, United Kingdom and other countries are yet to be announced. Live stream is expected on FITE (following a number of previously streamed bouts of Mark Magsayo) – subject to confirmation.

Magsayo vs Vargas date and start time in Australia, Phillipines and the United Kingdom is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at 11 am AEST, 9 am PST and 2 am BST, respectively.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas live from practically anywhere.

Magsayo vs Vargas Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Magsayo vs Vargas Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in San Antonio, Texas can be found below. Date and time are local (CT).

Thursday, July 7

The final Magsayo vs Vargas pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 7 at Solana Ballroom at Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, July 8

The official Magsayo vs Vargas weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 8 at Solana Ballroom at Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk. The start time is 1 pm CT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, July 9

Magsayo vs Vargas fight date is on Saturday, July 9. The location is Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Doors open 5 pm. The first fight begins at 5:10 pm CT. Undercard live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube starts at 6 pm CT.

Magsayo vs Vargas telecast on Showtime begins at 8 pm CT (which makes it 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT).

Magsayo vs Vargas fight card

The current Magsayo vs Vargas fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, 12 rounds, featherweight – Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Frank Martin vs. Ricardo Nunez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Rashidi Ellis vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight