UFC Vegas 58 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

Former UFC 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) of Brazil won two of his previous bouts. He was last in action in March when he scored a unanimous decision against his compatriot Renato Moicano. In November 2020 he took a split decision against Paul Felder. He is currently ranked No. 7 in the division.

No. 10 -ranked contender Rafael Fiziev (11-1) of Kazakhstan is riding the five-win streak. In his previous bout late last year he KO’d Brad Riddell in the third round. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Bobby Green, stopped Moicano in the first round and defeated Marc Diakiese and Alex White by UD.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Caio Borralho (11-1) of Brazil takes on Armen Petrosyan (7-1) of Armenia. Winner of his last eight fights, Borralho was in action in April when he defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via third-round unanimous TD. Petrosyan won three of his previous outings, most recently making a successful UFC debut with split decision against Gregory Rodrigues in February.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 58 fight card, Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4) faces off Said Nurmagomedov (15-2) at bantamweight, Jamie Pickett (13-7) meets Denis Tiuliulin 10-6) at middleweight and Jared Vanderaa (12-8) goes up against Chase Sherman (15-10) at heavyweight. In addition, Michael Johnson (21-17) and Jamie Mullarkey (14-5) battle it out at lightweight.

The UFC Vegas 58 preliminary lineup features a pair of women’s flyweight matchups, as Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) faces Nina Nunes (10-7) and Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) takes on Cortney Casey (10-9). As well, Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) squares off against Ricky Turcios (12-2) at bantamweight, Cody Brundage (7-2) goes up against Tresean Gore (4-1) at middleweight and Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) meets Karl Roberson (9-5) at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) and Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2) do battle at bantamweight.

The full UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev card

Main card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov