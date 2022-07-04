UFC Vegas 58 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.
Former UFC 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) of Brazil won two of his previous bouts. He was last in action in March when he scored a unanimous decision against his compatriot Renato Moicano. In November 2020 he took a split decision against Paul Felder. He is currently ranked No. 7 in the division.
No. 10 -ranked contender Rafael Fiziev (11-1) of Kazakhstan is riding the five-win streak. In his previous bout late last year he KO’d Brad Riddell in the third round. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Bobby Green, stopped Moicano in the first round and defeated Marc Diakiese and Alex White by UD.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event Caio Borralho (11-1) of Brazil takes on Armen Petrosyan (7-1) of Armenia. Winner of his last eight fights, Borralho was in action in April when he defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via third-round unanimous TD. Petrosyan won three of his previous outings, most recently making a successful UFC debut with split decision against Gregory Rodrigues in February.
Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 58 fight card, Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4) faces off Said Nurmagomedov (15-2) at bantamweight, Jamie Pickett (13-7) meets Denis Tiuliulin 10-6) at middleweight and Jared Vanderaa (12-8) goes up against Chase Sherman (15-10) at heavyweight. In addition, Michael Johnson (21-17) and Jamie Mullarkey (14-5) battle it out at lightweight.
The UFC Vegas 58 preliminary lineup features a pair of women’s flyweight matchups, as Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) faces Nina Nunes (10-7) and Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) takes on Cortney Casey (10-9). As well, Aiemann Zahabi (8-2) squares off against Ricky Turcios (12-2) at bantamweight, Cody Brundage (7-2) goes up against Tresean Gore (4-1) at middleweight and Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-3) meets Karl Roberson (9-5) at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) and Saidyokub Kakhramonov (9-2) do battle at bantamweight.
The full UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev card
Main card
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
- Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Preliminary card
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
- Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
- Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
- Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov