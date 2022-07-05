Search
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Mark Magsayo scores tenth-round KO of Julio Ceja

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Mark Magsayo defends WBC featherweight title against Rey Vargas at Alamodome in San Antonio

Reigning WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo defends his title against former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring “Magnifico” as he battles Julio Ceja for WBO International belt last August at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Magsayo vs Vargas tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get Magsayo vs Vargas full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097