Reigning WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo defends his title against former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top featuring “Magnifico” as he battles Julio Ceja for WBO International belt last August at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

