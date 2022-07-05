The date has been made official for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall as the pair battles it out for the undisputed middleweight title on Saturday, September 10. The O2 in London, England is reportedly the venue hosting a highly anticipated showdown. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11.

Advertisements

The formal announcement is set to be made on Tuesday, July 5 at the Zoom press conference in London. The start time is set for 4:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 11:30 am ET / 8:30 pm PT in the US, and 1:30 am AEST in Australia on Wednesday, July 6.

Two-time Olympic Gold-medalist and two-division undisputed world champion, Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) of the US brings to the ring her unified WBA, WBC and IBF belts. She last fought in February, scoring a unanimous decision against Ema Kozin.

Undefeated British champion Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) is a reigning WBO middleweight titleholder. In her previous bout in April she stopped Femke Hermans in Round 3.

In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Marshall defeated Shields at in the second round of 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, China.

Further announcements and event details, including Shields vs Marshall undercard bouts, tickets and broadcast information, are expected to be made at the press conference.