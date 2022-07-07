British former world title challenger Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) faces Bulgarian former two-time title contender Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) in the rematch at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9. The bout, billed as “Total Carnage”, is scheduled for twelve rounds. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

Other boxing fans can watch Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and the United States, and Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event features a twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator between Israil Madrimov (8-0, 8 KOs) and Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs). Also on the card Felix Cash (15-0, 10 KOs) squares off against Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-round battle for the the WBA International middleweight title. In addition, Caoimhin Agyarko (11-0, 7 KOs) meets Lukasz Maciec (28-4-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the WBA International welterweight belt.

Get Chisora vs Pulev 2 full fight card.