The main and co-main event bouts at Bellator 283 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington on July 22 have been shuffled following the news that Patricky “Pitbull” Freire has been forced out of his lightweight championship fight against Sidney Outlaw because of injury. As a result, former welterweight champion and No. 3-ranked Douglas Lima (32-10) will take on No. 4-ranked contender Jason Jackson (15-4) in a five-round 170-pound headliner.

No. 1-ranked lightweight contender Sidney Outlaw (16-4) will now compete against Tofiq Musayev (18-4 MMA) after his original opponent Adam Piccolotti also withdrew because of injury. Musayev, who is making his Bellator debut, is the former RIZIN lightweight title and holds a victory current Bellator champion “Patricky Pitbull”.

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson tickets

Tickets for Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson to witness all the action at Emerald Queen Casino in Fife, WA on Friday, July 22 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The main card live on Showtime also features undefeated No. 3-ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) putting his unbeaten record on the line against Chris Gonzalez (7-1). Former Bellator welterweight title challenger Lorenz Larkin (24-7) and Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) will be battling at 170-pounds, while the opening main card fight sees No. 5-ranked heavyweight Davion Franklin (5-0) versus Marcelo Golm (9-3).

A lightweight bout between Vladimir Tokov and unbeaten Justin Montalvo (5-0) has been scrapped, but Montalvo will remain on the card against another highly touted prospect in Archie Colgan (4-0), who was recently signed to the promotion. Colgan, who wrestled at University of Wyoming, now trains in Denver alongside talented mixed martial artists such as Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje.

Furthermore, a previously announced light heavyweight tilt between Viktor Nemkov and Jose Augusto was also canceled due to a Nemkov injury.

Also joining the event on the completed preliminary card will be eight contests, a bantamweight affair of Jaylon Bates (5-0), who faces Mark Coates (10-7), a welterweight scrap featuring Roman Faraldo (7-0), who will battle Luis Iniguez (5-1). Also joining the prelims is a clash between unbeaten top-ten ranked middleweights #7-Romero Cotton (6-0) and Dalton Rosta (6-0).

Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1) will be welcoming Akhmed Magomedov (8-0, 1 NC) at featherweight. As well, women’s flyweights are in action, when former title challenger No. 5-ranked Veta Arteaga (6-4) takes on No.7 ranked-Vanessa Porto (23-9). In addition, a lightweight contest between #9-Gadzhi Rabadanov (17-4-2) and Bobby King (12-4) is also confirmed for the event.

The current Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson fight card can be found below.

Bellator 283 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Undercard

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Justin Montalvo vs. Archie Colgan

Kai Kamaka III vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Ethan Hughes vs. Kevin Hand