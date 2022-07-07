Search
Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Mark Magsayo defends WBC featherweight title against Rey Vargas at Alamodome in San Antonio

Reigning WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of Pasig, Philippines faces former super bantamweight titleholder Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Magsayo vs Vargas start time, how to watch, undercard

Magsayo vs Vargas tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event, former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas meets Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Also featured on the main card is Ricardo Nunez (23-3, 21 KOs) of La Chorrera, Panama up against unbeaten Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Get Magsayo vs Vargas full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

Stream boxing live on DAZN

