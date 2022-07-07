Reigning WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of Pasig, Philippines faces former super bantamweight titleholder Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event, former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas meets Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Also featured on the main card is Ricardo Nunez (23-3, 21 KOs) of La Chorrera, Panama up against unbeaten Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

