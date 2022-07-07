Search
UFC Vegas 58 start time, how to watch, live stream, dos Anjos vs Fiziev

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 9. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 10.

In the main event former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (31-13) is looking to secure the third straight victory when he faces No. 10-ranked contender Rafael Fiziev (11-1), who is riding the five-win streak. The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Caio Borralho (11-1) and Armen Petrosyan (7-1).

Also on the card Said Nurmagomedov (15-2) meets Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-4) at bantamweight, Denis Tiuliulin 10-6) faces Jamie Pickett (13-7) at middleweight and Jared Vanderaa (12-8) takes on Chase Sherman (15-10) at heavyweight. In addition, Jamie Mullarkey (14-5) squares off against Michael Johnson (21-17) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 9. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Sign up to ESPN+ >>

UFC Vegas 58 UK time, dos Anjos vs Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at 2 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 11 pm BST on Saturday, July 9. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

UFC Vegas 58 Australia time, dos Anjos vs Fiziev

In Australia UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 10. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

Sign up to Kayo >>

UFC Vegas 58 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
  • Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card

  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
  • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
  • Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
  • Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
ISSN 2652-5097