Search
Boxing

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Chisora vs Pulev 2 at The O2 in London, England

Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) faces off against Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round rematch at The O2 in London, England on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and the United States, and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs) meets Israil Madrimov (8-0, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator. The card also features Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) up against Felix Cash (15-0, 10 KOs) in a ten-round battle for the WBA International middleweight title. In addition, Caoimhin Agyarko (11-0, 7 KOs) squares off against Lukasz Maciec (28-4-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder for the WBA International welterweight belt.

Tickets for Chisora vs Pulev 2 can be purchased through StubHub.

Get Chisora vs Pulev 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight card

  • Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBA super welterweight title eliminator
  • Fabio Wardley vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Felix Cash vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA International welterweight title

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 start time, tickets, how to watch

  • Ramla Ali vs. Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Yousuf Ibrahim vs. Fran Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097