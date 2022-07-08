Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 weigh-in results (video)

Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) faces off against Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round rematch at The O2 in London, England on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and the United States, and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs) meets Israil Madrimov (8-0, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator. The card also features Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) up against Felix Cash (15-0, 10 KOs) in a ten-round battle for the WBA International middleweight title. In addition, Caoimhin Agyarko (11-0, 7 KOs) squares off against Lukasz Maciec (28-4-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder for the WBA International welterweight belt.

Tickets for Chisora vs Pulev 2 can be purchased through StubHub.

Get Chisora vs Pulev 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight card

Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBA super welterweight title eliminator

Fabio Wardley vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Felix Cash vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Lukasz Maciec, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA International welterweight title

Ramla Ali vs. Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Yousuf Ibrahim vs. Fran Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight