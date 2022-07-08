Search
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez tickets on sale for Aug 20 showdown at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Newswire
Emanuel Navarrete
Emanuel Navarrete | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Emanuel Navarrete defends WBO featherweight title against Eduardo Baez at Pechanga Arena San Diego

WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his title against Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 20. Tickets to witness all the action are on sale today.

In the ten co-main event undefeated Giovani Santillan (30-0) faces unbeaten Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) at welterweight. Also on the card undefeated Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, takes on Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) in the four-round rematch at middleweight.

Navarrete vs Baez tickets

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 20 at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans in the US can watch Navarrete-Baez, Santillan-Luna and Ali Walsh-Sanchez 2 live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. In Australia the event is expected on ESPN on Kayo.

Get Navarrete vs Baez full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

