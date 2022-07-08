Unbeaten Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of Pasig, Philippines defends his WBC featherweight title against unbeaten former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9. The event airs live on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. Ahead of the showdown the fighters hosted a final press conference.

Magsayo suggested that Vargas will be in full retreat mode on Saturday, wary of his power. Vargas evened the score by saying that Magsayo’s growing entourage is proof the champion is more concerned with Vargas than he’s letting on.

The press conference also featured former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico, who battle it out in the WBC featherweight title eliminator serving as co-main event. As well, unbeaten Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Jackson Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who meet in the telecast opener.

Check out below what the fighters had to say ahead of their respective bouts.

Mark Magsayo: This is going to be a big night for me

“I hope Rey Vargas doesn’t run too much, so we can give a good fight to the people.”

“I’m not worried about Vargas. I’ve already beat the best in the division, so my confidence is very high heading into this fight.”

“This is very special for me. I watched Manny Pacquiao fight Marco Antonio Barrera in San Antonio at the Alamodome and that was the day that I decided to start training in the gym. I’m so thankful to have this fight – which is a dream come true– happen here in San Antonio.”

“This is a very important fight for me. I already beat Russell, but I just want to keep proving myself. We’re both going to go in there very confident in ourselves and that’s going to make it a great fight.”

“I’ve worked on a lot of different things with Freddie Roach to make sure that we’re ready for anything Vargas brings. If he wants to come toe-to-toe like he said, then I’m ready to end this fight with a knockout.”

“I guarantee that this is going to be a big night for me. We’re ready to show who the best in the division is.”

“He’s never fought a guy like me. You’re going to see that on Saturday night.”

Rey Vargas: The higher the confidence is of my opponent, the harder the fall is

“If you want to exchange blows, I’m more than happy to do that. I see it as a compliment that he’s added a lot of people to his team. He’s taking me seriously, but I think it’s an advantage for me, because I feel like he’s worried.”

“We certainly have great trainers in each corner. Freddie is a great trainer and I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the ring against him before. In the end, it’s going to be just Mark and I inside the ring. We’re ready to put on a show.”

“I know that someone like Freddie Roach will think they know what our strategy will be. I have an ace up my sleeve, and when that happens, I’m tearing his head off. His confidence may be in the clouds, but the fall is going to hurt.”

“I showcased my fighting skill in November coming off a long layoff. There was no ring rust then and there will be no ring rust now.”

“I was prepared to fight Gary Russell Jr., but now we’re giving Magsayo a chance. I’m fully capable and ready to go.”

“Magsayo says that I haven’t faced anyone like him before, but in reality, he has actually never faced anyone like me.”

“Magsayo may want to exchange blows so badly because that may be the only thing he knows how to do. He doesn’t know how to fight otherwise. We will dominate him and take the belt.”

“The higher the confidence is of my opponent, the harder the fall is.”

Brandon Figueroa: We have a lot to prove in this fight

“My last loss taught me a lot and I’m coming back with everything I have. I’ve had an excellent training camp and I’m so excited to come back and prove, just like I did at 122 pounds, that I belong in this division and that I’m among the best.”

“I learned to be a little more patient from my last fight. I learned that I have to use my height and my technical skill to my advantage.”

“I feel like my power has increased. I feel better mentally and physically and I’m just ready to go.”

“This is going to be the best version of myself. We’ve been working and tweaking everything. We went back to the drawing board.”

“San Antonio is like my second home. Fighting here at the Alamodome means a lot to me. There have been a lot of legendary fights at that arena, so I’m really anxious to get in there and fight.”

“This might be the fight of the night or the Fight of the Year. I know that he’s going to come ready. We’re both coming in off losses and we have a lot to prove in this fight.”

“I’m excited to be here. After this fight, hopefully everything goes my way, because I’d love to fight these champions up here next to me. It’d be an honor and I can’t wait.”

Carlos Castro: We’re both hungry to prove that we’re the best

“I’m thankful for this opportunity. We’re two fighters who are highly motivated coming off of a loss. Going up to 126 pounds is a big step. There are great fighters on this stage, and I know the winner of this fight is looking to fight the winner of the main event.”

“I’m coming in hungry and in shape and I just can’t wait to get in the ring and display my skills. All the work we’ve put in just leads up to this.”

“At the end of the day, there’s no home field advantage in boxing. This is nothing new for us. We’re pro athletes, this is what we do. So I’m not worried about fighting in his backyard.”

“Of course I want the world title fight. That’s the opportunity that every fighter works for. But I’m not taking anything from Figueroa, because it won’t be an easy task. We’re going to be ready for everything.”

“I learned a lot from my last fight. It was a great experience for me on the big stage and it’s just going to make me a better fighter going forward. I really can’t wait to compete.”

“I believe that this fight is meant to be fireworks. The winner during this fight is going to be the crowd. We’re both hungry to prove that we’re the best.”

Frank Martin: I’m facing a real fighter

“I feel like I have it all. I have speed, power, great coaching and a great ring IQ. I’m a well-balanced fighter.”

“I don’t know why I’m overlooked. Those top guys might just want to keep me under the radar. I just really want to wake the division up and let them know that I’m here and that I’m here for a long time.”

“The hype around me is real, but I’ll never underestimate any opponent. I respect everyone I face. I’m going to bring my A-game, so I hope he brings his.”

“Training camp went well. It was a straight-forward but tough camp. We got through it super smoothly. Even with the opponent switch, it’s the same mission, just a different game plan. I have to go in there and capitalize on any mistake my opponent makes.”

“I’m facing a real fighter. I thought he beat Rolando Romero, but styles make fights. This is a guy who moves and knows how to box. I’ve got something prepared for him though.”

Jackson Marinez: I would love to have a rematch with Rolly Romero

“I don’t believe the short notice will be a problem. I have great experience to rely on, and I have been doing work every day in order to be successful on Saturday.”

“It’s going to be a great fight. I won’t underestimate Martin, but I won’t put him on a pedestal either. We’re going to go out there on Saturday night and see if the hype is really true.”

“A lot of people think that this is a dangerous fight to take on short notice, but my team and my family supports me 100% and that’s all that I need.”

“I would love to have a rematch with Rolly Romero. I exposed him last time we fought, and I haven’t forgotten that loss. I can leave it behind, but I can never forget it.”

“I’m not here for talking, I’m here to get in the ring and see who can do what.”

