Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of Pasig, Philippines makes the first defense of his belt against former super bantamweight titleholder Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas live on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

In the co-main event former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas faces off against Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico in a twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. Kicking off the main card is a ten-round lightweight bout between unbeaten Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Jackson Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Get Magsayo vs Vargas full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Magsayo vs Vargas fight card

Main Card

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, 12 rounds, featherweight – Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Frank Martin vs. Ricardo Nunez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Rashidi Ellis vs. Alberto Palmetta, 10 rounds, welterweight

Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Non-televised

John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya, 4 rounds, featherweight

Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4 rounds, middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Fabian Diaz vs. Julio Gomez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Louis Hernandez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford, 4 rounds, featherweight