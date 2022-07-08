The Professional Fighters League announced that tickets for the 2022 PFL Playoff events taking place Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on August 13 and Copperbox Arena in London on August 20 are available now via Ticketmaster.

The PFL’s second 2022 Playoff event, on Saturday, August 13 in Cardiff will feature fighters from the Welterweight and Heavyweight divisions, including 2021 Heavyweight Champion Bruno Cappelozza, Renan Ferreira, Rory MacDonald and Carlos Leal.

The PFL’s third and final 2022 Playoff event, on Saturday, August 20 in London will feature fighters from the Featherweight and Women’s Lightweight divisions, including two-time champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane, Chris Wade and Larissa Pacheco.

Fighters across the four-competing weight-classes will look to punch their tickets to “the biggest night in MMA”, the 2022 PFL World Championship, where they will earn a chance at $1 million prize.

“The PFL is excited to bring our first international events to Cardiff and London on August 13th and 20th,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “As the Professional Fighters League continues its expansion, we look forward to delivering 2022 PFL Playoff Action to MMA fans in the UK. The PFL Playoffs give fans the best live action in combat sports as the PFL’s world-class athletes continue their pursuit of a PFL Championship and the $1 million prize.”

2022 PFL Playoffs tickets

Tickets for the 2022 PFL Playoffs from Motorpoint Arena and Copperbox Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Tickets range from £35 – 200 in Cardiff and £40 – 225 in London.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advancing to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by “the biggest night in MMA” – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.