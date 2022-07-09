Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 undercard airs live stream from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm BST in the UK and 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US, which makes it 2 am AEST in Australia on Sunday, July 10.

In Australia the main card airs live on Kayo.

The three-fight Chisora vs Pulev 2 preliminary lineup looks as the following: