Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 free live stream of prelims (video)

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 undercard airs live stream from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm BST in the UK and 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US, which makes it 2 am AEST in Australia on Sunday, July 10.

In Australia the main card airs live on Kayo.

The three-fight Chisora vs Pulev 2 preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Fabio Wardley vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Yousuf Ibrahim vs. Fran Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

