Former world title challenger Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) of the UK and former two-time title challenger Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) of Bulgaria square off in the rematch live stream from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 9. The scheduled for twelve rounds heavyweight bout tops the card titled “Total Carnage”. Their first fight in May 2016 ended in favor of the latter, who took the victory by split decision. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 10.

In the ten-round co-main event Felix Cash (15-0, 10 KOs) and Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) battle it out WBA International middleweight title. Also on the card Ramla Ali (5-0, 1 KOs) takes on Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas (6-1) in the six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Israil Madrimov (8-0, 8 KOs) meets Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs) in the twelve-round WBA super welterweight title eliminator and Caoimhin Agyarko (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Lukasz Maciec (28-4-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder with WBA International welterweight title at stake. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2

UK, USA & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, July 10

Time: 4 am AEST

Chisora vs Pulev 2 free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm BST in the UK, 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US and 2 am AEST in Australia.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight card

Get Chisora vs Pulev 2 full fight card results below.

Main card

Derek Chisora def. Kubrat Pulev by split decision (112-116, 116-114, 116-112)

Felix Cash vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title – cancelled

Ramla Ali def. Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas by points (80-72)

Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro – technical draw (R3 at 0:05) – wins WBA super welterweight title eliminator

Caoimhin Agyarko def. Lukasz Maciec by unanimous decision (99-93, 100-90, 100-90) – wins WBA International welterweight title

Fabio Wardley def. Chris Healey by TKO (R2 at 0:40)

Undercard

Solomon Dacres def. Kevin Nicolas Espindola by points (80-72)

Yousuf Ibrahim def. Fran Rodriguez by points (40-36)