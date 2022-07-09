Search
Lion Fight 74 results, Walker vs Joyner

Stream Lion Fight 74 Walker vs Joyner live results from Boston
Lion Fight 74: Warren Thompson vs Hassan Oseni at the weigh-in | Facebook/warren.thompson.507

Lion Fight 74: Walker vs Joyner

Lion Fight 74 airs live stream from House of Blues in Boston, MA on Friday July 8, which makes it Saturday July 9 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of Muay Thai bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event Steve Walker of Jamaica defends his super cruiserweight title against Charles Joyner of Australia. In the co-main event Warren Thompson of the US and Hassan Oseni of Canada battle it out for the inaugural LF North American heavyweight belt.

Also on the card Regan Gowing of Canada and Magalie Alvarez of the US square off in the rematch with North American flyweight strap on the line. The latter won their first fight in November 2020 by TKO in the second round.

Eleven-time Muay Thai world champion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett is ringside calling the fights.

How to watch Lion Fight 74: Walker vs Joyner

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, July 8
Time: 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Lion Fight 74 fight card

Get Lion Fight 74: Walker vs Joyner full card results below.

  • Steve Walker def. Charlie Joyner by KO – retains LF super cruiserweight title
  • Warren Thompson def. Hassan Oseni – wins LF North American heavyweight title
  • Regan Gowing def. Magalie Alvarez – wins LF women’s North American flyweight title
  • Dan Tracey vs. Elvin Johnson
  • Danyelle Williams vs. Jorge Vega
  • Junior Rubi vs. Shaun Shubert
  • Tra’Vell Boone vs. Yeison Berdugo
