Search
Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Magsayo vs Vargas live from San Antonio

The two-fight Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas undercard airs live stream from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 9. Among the bouts, unbeaten contender Rashidi Ellis faces Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, San Antonio’s own Ramon Cardenas takes on Michell Banquez of Venezuela in the ten-rounder at bantamweight.

The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, which makes it 12 am BST in the UK, 9 am AEST in Australia and 7 am PST in the Philippines on Sunday July 10. The video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097