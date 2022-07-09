Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas free live stream of prelims (video)

The two-fight Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas undercard airs live stream from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, July 9. Among the bouts, unbeaten contender Rashidi Ellis faces Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, San Antonio’s own Ramon Cardenas takes on Michell Banquez of Venezuela in the ten-rounder at bantamweight.

The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, which makes it 12 am BST in the UK, 9 am AEST in Australia and 7 am PST in the Philippines on Sunday July 10. The video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.