Dos Anjos vs Fiziev on weight at UFC Vegas 58 (video)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos weighed-in at 156. His opponent, No. 10-ranked contender Rafael Fiziev was 155. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan both came in 185.5 for their middleweight co-main event. All other fighters featured on the card also made the required weight limit.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

UFC Vegas 58 fight card

Main Card

Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155)

Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (185.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (135.5)

Jared Vanderaa (263.5) vs. Chase Sherman (253)

Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

Michael Johnson (155.5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Preliminary Card

Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (135.5)

Antonina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)

Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

David Onama (145.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (145)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Karl Roberson (202.5)

Ronnie Lawrence (135.5) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136)