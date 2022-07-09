Dos Anjos vs Fiziev on weight at UFC Vegas 58 (video)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos weighed-in at 156. His opponent, No. 10-ranked contender Rafael Fiziev was 155. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan both came in 185.5 for their middleweight co-main event. All other fighters featured on the card also made the required weight limit.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.
UFC Vegas 58 fight card
Main Card
- Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155)
- Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (185.5)
- Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (135.5)
- Jared Vanderaa (263.5) vs. Chase Sherman (253)
- Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)
- Michael Johnson (155.5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)
Preliminary Card
- Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (135.5)
- Antonina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)
- Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)
- David Onama (145.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (145)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Karl Roberson (202.5)
- Ronnie Lawrence (135.5) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136)