Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas post-fight press conference (video)

Magsayo vs Vargas live from San Antonio

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas post-fight press conference airs live from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9 following their WBC featherweight title fight. Video is available up top.

Get Magsayo vs Vargas fight results.

