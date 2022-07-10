Undefeated WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of the Philippines makes the first defense of his belt against unbeaten former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event bout headlining the three-fight card live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the event airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines in Sunday, July 10.
In the co-main event former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of the US and Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico battle it out in the twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. The telecast opener is a ten-round lightweight bout between unbeaten contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of the US and Jackson Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Dominican Republic.
The undercard features Rashidi Ellis (23-0, 14 KOs) of the US up against Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the ten-rounder at welterweight and Ramon Cardenas (20-1, 10 KOs) of the US faceoff Michell Banquez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in the ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card, including a non-televised lineup, can be found below.
How to watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, July 9
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK, Australia, Philippines & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 10
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST / 9 am PST
Fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Magsayo vs Vargas live from practically anywhere.
Magsayo vs Vargas free live stream of prelims starts two hours prior to the main card.
Magsayo vs Vargas fight card
Get Magsayo vs Vargas full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, 12 rounds, featherweight – Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator
- Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez, 10 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight
- Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo, 8 rounds, super welterweight
Non-televised
- John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Fabian Diaz vs. Julio Gomez, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Hernandez, 4 rounds, middleweight