Undefeated WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) of the Philippines makes the first defense of his belt against unbeaten former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event bout headlining the three-fight card live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries. The date when the event airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines in Sunday, July 10.

In the co-main event former world champion Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of the US and Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico battle it out in the twelve-round WBC featherweight title eliminator. The telecast opener is a ten-round lightweight bout between unbeaten contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) of the US and Jackson Marinez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Dominican Republic.

The undercard features Rashidi Ellis (23-0, 14 KOs) of the US up against Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the ten-rounder at welterweight and Ramon Cardenas (20-1, 10 KOs) of the US faceoff Michell Banquez (20-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in the ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card, including a non-televised lineup, can be found below.

How to watch Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK, Australia, Philippines & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, July 10

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST / 9 am PST

Fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Magsayo vs Vargas live from practically anywhere.

Magsayo vs Vargas free live stream of prelims starts two hours prior to the main card.

Magsayo vs Vargas fight card

Get Magsayo vs Vargas full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, 12 rounds, featherweight – Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC featherweight title eliminator

Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Rashidi Ellis vs. Jose Marrufo, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised

John Rincon vs. Weah Archiebald, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sequiel Hernandez vs. Joshua Montoya, 4 rounds, featherweight

Raymond Guajardo vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4 rounds, middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Alberto Alvarez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Fabian Diaz vs. Julio Gomez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Travis Crawford, 4 rounds, featherweight

Samuel Arnold vs. Antonio Hernandez, 4 rounds, middleweight