Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 9, which made it Sunday July 10 in Australia. The contest featured former UFC 155-pound champion and No. 7-ranked contender of Brazil up against No. 7-ranked contender of Kazakhstan.

The scheduled for five rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight ended at 18 seconds into the fifth round after Fiziev dropped and dominated Dos Anjos with punches.

With the victory Rafael Fiziev improved to 12-1 and scored the sixth straight victory. Rafael dos Anjos dropped to 31-14, which snapped his two-win streak.

You can watch Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.

Dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight video highlights

Rafael Fiziev makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Rafael dos Anjos.

Round 1.

Dos Anjos presiona en el clinch a Fiziev y busca el derribe desde temprano en la pelea #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/bnVkVv1WEA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 10, 2022

Fiziev daba avisos de su poder y buscaba conectar, pero la experiencia del brasileño ponía la balanza a su favor ? #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/VQfV1rArmX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 10, 2022

Round 2.

Round 3.

El 3er round dejó a todos así ? #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/B88OxGzORG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 10, 2022

Round 4.

Y lo conseguía: Dos Anjos derribó a Fiziev después de varios intentos ?? #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/UqzR5zNm1X — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 10, 2022

Round 5.

¡SE ACABÓ ASÍ! ??



Rafael Fiziev con la mano izquierda mandó al piso a Dos Anjos y se quedó con la victoria en #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/xX0Qy5HB2a — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 10, 2022

Verdict.

