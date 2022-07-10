Search
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights

Newswire

Rafael Fiziev KO's Rafael dos Anjos in UFC Vegas 58 main event

Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 58 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 9, which made it Sunday July 10 in Australia. The contest featured former UFC 155-pound champion and No. 7-ranked contender of Brazil up against No. 7-ranked contender of Kazakhstan.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The fight ended at 18 seconds into the fifth round after Fiziev dropped and dominated Dos Anjos with punches.

With the victory Rafael Fiziev improved to 12-1 and scored the sixth straight victory. Rafael dos Anjos dropped to 31-14, which snapped his two-win streak.

You can watch Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights below. The winner’s post-fight interview is available up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to view from a different location.)

Dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight video highlights

Rafael Fiziev makes his Octagon walk.

Advertisements

Here comes Rafael dos Anjos.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 58 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097