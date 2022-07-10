UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia.
In the five-round main event former lightweight champion and No. 7-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos (31-13) goes up against and No. 10-ranked Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Dos Anjos is looking for his third straight victory and another shot at 155-pound title, while Fiziev is set for his sixth win in a row and finish of his first former champion to crack the division’s top 10.
In the three-round co-main event Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Caio Borralho (11-1) and Armen Petrosyan (7-1) do battle at middleweight. The full UFC Vegas 58 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, July 9
Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10
Main Card: 2 am BST
Prelims: 11 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, July 10
Main Card: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST
UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev results
Get UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main card
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
- Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Preliminary card
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
- Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
- Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
- Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov