UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event former lightweight champion and No. 7-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos (31-13) goes up against and No. 10-ranked Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Dos Anjos is looking for his third straight victory and another shot at 155-pound title, while Fiziev is set for his sixth win in a row and finish of his first former champion to crack the division’s top 10.

In the three-round co-main event Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Caio Borralho (11-1) and Armen Petrosyan (7-1) do battle at middleweight. The full UFC Vegas 58 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, July 9

Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10

Main Card: 2 am BST

Prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, July 10

Main Card: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev results

Get UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov