UFC Vegas 58 results, dos Anjos vs Fiziev

Newswire
Stream UFC Fight Night dos Anjos vs Fiziev live results from Las Vegas
Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev faceoff | YouTune/UFC

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday July 9, which makes it Sunday July 10 in Australia.

In the five-round main event former lightweight champion and No. 7-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos (31-13) goes up against and No. 10-ranked Rafael Fiziev (11-1). Dos Anjos is looking for his third straight victory and another shot at 155-pound title, while Fiziev is set for his sixth win in a row and finish of his first former champion to crack the division’s top 10.

In the three-round co-main event Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Caio Borralho (11-1) and Armen Petrosyan (7-1) do battle at middleweight. The full UFC Vegas 58 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, July 9
Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10
Main Card: 2 am BST
Prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, July 10
Main Card: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev results

Get UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs Fiziev full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
  • Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman
  • Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary card

  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios
  • Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey
  • Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore
  • Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
