Undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KOs) of South El Monte, California and unbeaten Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico battle it out in the main event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, July 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at junior welterweight. The date when the fight card, presented by Top Rank Boxing, airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Saturday, July 16.

In the co-main event Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KOs) of Leon, Mexico takes on unbeaten Southern California native Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) in the eight-rounder at lightweight. The latter replaces Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), after U.S. Olympic silver medalist was forced to withdraw due to an illness that interrupted his training camp.

Also on the main card Richard Torrez (1-0, 1 KO) of Tulare, California meets Roberto Zavala (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Del Rio, Texas in the six-rounder at heavyweight. Among the bouts featured on Barboza vs Zorrilla undercard Floyd Diaz (4-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas, NV faces Pedro Salome (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Puebla, Mexico in the six-rounder at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Barboza vs Zorrilla tickets

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla tickets to witness all the action on Firday, July 15 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on ESPN+. The fight date is Firday, July 15. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla in the UK, Australia & other countries

The date when Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, July 16. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

International live stream is expected on FITE, following a serires of previous Top Rank Boxing fight card – subject to confirmation. In Australia the event airs live on ESPN on Kayo.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Barboza vs Zorrilla live stream from practically anywhere.

Barboza vs Zorrilla fight card

The current Barboza vs Zorrilla lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Danielito Zorrilla, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra, 8 rounds, lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Roberto Zavala Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Stephan Shaw vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Pedro Salome, 6 rounds, junior featherweight