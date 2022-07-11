The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Elmont, New York on Saturday, July 16 with the UFC Long Island 2022 fight card taking place at UBS Arena. The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 17.

Former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) was last in action in September 2021 when he challenged reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, but dropped a unanimous decision. Before that No. 2-ranked contender secured a UD against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”.

The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) last fought in November 2021 when he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against former 145-pound champion Max Holloway. Prior to that No. 3-ranked contender earned a UD in the rematch against Jeremy Stephens.

UFC Long Island tickets

Tickets for UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY on Saturday, July 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The co-main event is a women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson (18-9) and Amanda Lemos (11-2-1). No. 10 Waterson is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Marina Rodriguez. No. 11 Lemos lost her previous bout by submission in the first round against Jessica Andrade.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Long Island 2022 card Li Jingliang (18-7) takes on Muslim Salikhov (18-2) at welterweight, Matt Schnell (15-6) faces Su Mudaerji (16-4) at flyweight and Shane Burgos (14-3) meets Charles Jourdain (13-4-1) at featherweight. In addition, Lauren Murphy (15-5) battles it out against Miesha Tate at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Long Island 2022 fight card

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote