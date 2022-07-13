Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna square off in the main event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 16. The scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout headlines the Golden Boy boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 17.

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, CA was in action in April when he scored a unanimous decision against Emmanuel Tagoe. Former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic last fought in February when he KO’d Rafael Hernandez in the first round.

In the ten-round co-main event Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA takes on Baltimore’s Samuel Kotey (23-3, 16 KOs) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC meets Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in the twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator and Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) faces unbeaten David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica in the twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator.. The full fight card can be found below.

Garcia vs Fortuna tickets

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna tickets to witness all the action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 16 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 16. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna in the UK and Australia

The date when Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna airs live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, July 17. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Garcia vs Fortuna Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Garcia vs Fortuna Fight Week leading to the fight date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Wednesday, July 13

The media workout is on Wednesday, July 13 at EC Young Champions – 333 N. Mission Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90033. The start time is 1 pm. The list of participants includes Alexis Rocha, Lamont Roach Jr., Ricardo Sandoval, Javier Fortuna, and Ryan Garcia.

Thursday, July 14

The final Garcia vs Fortuna pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 14 at Millennium Biltmore – Gold Room, 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Friday, July 15

The official Garcia vs Fortuna weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 15 at Millennium Biltmore – Gold Room, 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, July 16

Garcia vs Fortuna fight date is Saturday, July 16. The location is Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Doors open 2 pm.

First fight starts at 2:10 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 5 pm.

The post-fight press conference follows as the action insie the boxing ring concludes.

Garcia vs Fortuna fight card

The finalized Garcia vs Fortuna is expected to be announced shortly. The currtent fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Samuel Kotey Neequaye, 10 rounds, welterweight

Lamont Roach vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBA flyweight title eliminator

Undercard

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman, 4 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight