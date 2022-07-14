Polish star and Brooklyn’s all-action Adam Kownacki and top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko showed off their skills at a media workout in Brooklyn Wednesday before their respective showdowns on Saturday, July 30 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Kownacki will return to fight at Barclays Center for the 11th time in his career, as he takes on Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen in the co-main event live on Showtime. The fight card is headlined by two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia making his 154-pound debut against contender Jose Benavidez Jr.

Derevyanchenko, who trains in Brooklyn, will meet Joshua Conley in a 10-round bout that highlights a stacked undercard lineup.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from world famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn:

Adam Kownacki: It’s going to be a good test for me

“It’s amazing to be back at Barclays Center. I can’t wait to be back in there. I’m ready to get back in line for a championship fight.

“I just have had to work on my footwork and keeping my hands up. I have to be smart. One shot can change everything. It was some bad luck getting caught in each fight. I tried to make the best out of it and leave everything in the ring. It was a life lesson.

“I’m coming back stronger. I’ve been sparring with no issues to the broken orbital bone. I’m feeling great and I can’t wait to return.

“I want to be active again. I’m focused on this win, and then we can talk about getting back in the ring early next year. It’s tunnel-vision on July 30.

“I really appreciate the fans who have been there to support me. Barclays Center is going to be red and white. I’m excited to feel that atmosphere. Those fans keep me motivated mentally.

“Right now I’m just focused on Demirezen. That’s the man in front of me. I have to tear down that wall that’s in front of me. That’s all I’m focused on.

“I’m facing a strong Olympian who’s got good size, so I’m expecting a great fight. It’s going to be a good test for me, but I’m looking to ace it and move on to better things. Right now, Demirezen has all of my attention.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Everyone will see my improvements on fight night

“I want to fight any of the champions at middleweight. Jaime Munguia would be a great fight. There’s a lot of strong fighters in the division and I want to face any of them.

“I still feel strong at middleweight. I’m going to keep working and facing the best challengers I can get so that I’m back in title contention.

“I want to come back stronger and I’m ready to show it. I’m always fighting for Ukraine. I represent my country every time I step into the ring.

“It’s always fun to fight at Barclays Center. It’s a big arena and they have amazing crowds. I can’t wait to be back in the ring.

“I feel strong physically. I still have the desire mentally and my body is still responding and able to perform. That’s all I can ask for.

“Everyone will see my improvements on fight night. I’m facing an opponent who can jab and move. He’s not going to be very busy in there, but I know that I have to be ready for his counters.

“This is a big event and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m very happy to be a part of it and motivated to deliver for the fans.”

