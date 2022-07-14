Undefeated contenders Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KOs) of South El Monte, California and Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico square off in the main event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, July 15. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight belt. Two days ahead of the event the fighters hosted the final pre-fight press conference.

Advertisements

Also in attendandance were Southern California’s Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) and Mexican veteran Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KOs), who square off in the lightweight co-feature, and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), who takes on Roberto Zavala Jr. (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Del Rio, Texas in a heavyweight telecast opener.

Barboza vs Zorrilla tickets

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, July 15 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Barboza vs Zorrilla live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in the selected markets. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Saturday, July 16.

This is what the fighters had to say at the final pre-fight press conference:

Arnold Barboza Jr.

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla press conference faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I think this fight has all the makings of being another great war between Mexico and Puerto Rico. I’m Mexican American and he is Puerto Rican. This one will be a great battle. Everyone knows my style, and he also likes to come forward. I can’t wait for Friday night.”

Advertisements

“All the hard work is paying off. I began my career fighting on the small UniMás shows and now I’m the main event on ESPN, but we are not satisfied. We want more!”

“It’s exciting to fight in front of friends and family in California. It has been a while since I fought in Cali, but now we are here, and we have a great matchup. We have a tough and hungry fighter in front of us.”

Danielito Zorrilla

“I feel happy and thankful for this opportunity. I’m well-prepared physically and mentally. Everyone will see on Friday night. I expect a lot from Barboza. He is a great fighter and one of the best in the division. This will be a very competitive fight. This will be a war!”

“Now I have former world champion, Rocky Martinez, in my corner. He is a man that has a lot of experience. He is a three-time world champion and knows what it takes to become a champion. He has added a lot to my team. I think this combination will benefit my career.”

“We are working hard to represent Puerto Rico. If the opportunity presents itself for me to become the next big Puerto Rican star, we will be ready for that and will take it. That is what we are working for.”

Raymond Muratalla

Raymond Muratalla and Jair Valtierra at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I love opportunities like this. I’m ready and can’t wait for Friday night. Working at Robert Garcia’s Boxing Academy is great. All the talent there is crazy. We have great sparring sessions, and because of that, I know I’m ready. I feel like I’m ready for the next step. I know I’m ready!”

Jair Valtierra

“I had a great training camp, and I know I’m ready to come out victorious. I know he is a strong fighter, but we have a great strategy, and we are going to follow the game plan.”

“I feel very excited about this opportunity. This is my first fight in the United States. Now people around the world will know about me. I hope to put on a great show for all the fans.”

Richard Torrez Jr.

Richard Torrez Jr at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I think that my professional debut put me through a lot of things that I needed to learn as a pro. I had a cut and there was also a mix-up with the referee. There were a lot of different things going on that will help me in my future fights.”

“For this training camp, my team and I added a nutritionist. We felt like that was missing. We added them to the team and now I look and feel great. Right now, I’m here! I’m ready! We are prepared for this fight! I’m ready for Friday night!”

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card.