Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KOs) faces off against unbeaten Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) in the ten-round main event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday July 15, which makes it Saturday July 16 in the United Kingdom and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the eight-round co-main event Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KOs) takes on unbeaten Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) at lightweight. Also on the main card Richard Torrez (1-0, 1 KO) squares off against Roberto Zavala (2-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Among the undercard bouts, Floyd Diaz (4-0, 1 KO) meets Pedro Salome (3-0-1, 1 KO) for a six-round battle at junior featherweight.

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Barboza vs Zorrilla fight card

Main Card

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Danielito Zorrilla, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra, 8 rounds, lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Roberto Zavala Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Austin Brooks vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, featherweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Bernardo Marquez, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Pedro Salome, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Jorge Marron Jr. vs. Adrian Yung, 6 rounds, welterweight