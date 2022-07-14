Michael Eifert (10-1, 4 KOs) and Adriano Sperandio (14-1, 2 KOs) square off in the main event live from Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany on Saturday, July 16. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF Intercontinental light heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the co-main event undefeated Top Rank-signed prospect Hugo Micallef (2-0), “The Fresh Prince of Monaco”, returns against Mauro Loli (7-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. Also on the card German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj (17-1, 13 KOs) faces Spanish journeyman Alvaro Terrero (5-16-2, 3 KOs) and junior middleweight prospect Paul Wall (2-0, 1 KO) looks for win number three against Nikolas Dzurnak (2-1-2, 2 KOs).

How to watch Michael Eifert vs Adriano Sperandio

Boxing fans can watch Michael Eifert vs Adriano Sperandio live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, July 16. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Eifert vs Sperandio live from practically anywhere.

Michael Eifert vs Adriano Sperandio for IBF Intercontinental title

Eifert, a 24-year-old German, turned pro in 2018 and won the first six fights of his career before dropping a majority decision to Tom Dzemski in August 2020. Nearly one year later, he turned the tables, edging Dzemski by majority decision to win the WBC and IBF youth titles. Eifert has won two fights by knockout since then, including a third-round stoppage over the previously undefeated Nils Schmidt. Sperandio from Rome, Italy, has won three straight fights since the lone loss on his ledger.

Micallef signed with Top Rank last year and is currently the only active boxer from the Principality of Monaco. The Monte Carlo-born Micallef is one of his nation’s most popular homegrown athletes and has the support of many of Monaco’s luminaries, including F1 star Charles Leclerc. Micallef has won bouts in France and Spain since turning pro and steps up against Loli, an Italian veteran who has never been stopped as a pro.

Eifert vs Sperandio fight card

The announced Eifert vs Sperandio lineup looks as the following:

Michael Eifert vs. Adriano Sperandio, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – for vacant IBF Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Hugo Micallef vs. Mauro Loli, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Albon Pervizaj vs. Alvaro Terrero, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Paul Wall vs. Nikolas Dzurnak, 4 rounds, junior middleweight