Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) faces former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Garcia vs Fortuna tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The co-main event features Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA up against Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a ten-round welterweight battle. Also on the card is a twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator between Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia and Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC. In addition, unbeaten David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica squares off against Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) in a twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator.

