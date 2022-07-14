UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez takes place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday, July 16. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 17.

In the main event former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger and No. 2 Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) faces off The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner and No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC). In the co-main event No. 10 Michelle Waterson (18-9) and No. 11 Amanda Lemos (11-2-1) square off at women’s strawweight.

Also on the card Muslim Salikhov (18-2) meets Li Jingliang (18-7) at welterweight, Su Mudaerji (16-4) takes on Matt Schnell (15-6) at flyweight and Charles Jourdain (13-4-1) battles it out against Shane Burgos (14-3) at featherweight. In addition, Miesha Tate goes up against Lauren Murphy (15-5) at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The preliminary card begins at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

UFC Long Island UK time, Ortega vs Rodriguez

UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at 7 pm BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 4 pm BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Long Island Australia time, Ortega vs Rodriguez

In Australia UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 1 am AEST.

UFC Long Island fight card

The full UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Jung Da Un

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote