Ryan Garcia: People respect you when you’re good at what you do

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia and former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna square off in the 12-round main event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Two days away from the showdown the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference. Check out below what Garcia, Fortuna and other participants had to say.

Ryan Garcia, undefeated super lightweight contender:

“I’m determined to do something amazing, entertain the fans and give them a show. He wants to knock me out too so we’re going to come in and throw our punches and give the fans a great show.”

“Now I’m focused and locked in. I’m ready to do my job. I’m done talking. I just bring my good energy and speak the truth.”

“Many respectable athletes like that and want to come see me fight. People respect you when you’re good at what you do.”

“[Fortuna gives Garcia his Chicago Bulls hat as a gift after Ryan says he likes the Chicago Bulls] We know what we do. I’m coming to F*ck him up too. I don’t care if he gave me a hat or not.”

Javier Fortuna, former two-time world champion:

“Obviously there have been a couple of times in my career where I left it up to the judges and it wasn’t a good thing. It’s either he kills me or I kill him. [Fortuna gives Garcia his Chicago Bulls hat as a gift after Ryan says he likes the Chicago Bulls] Me giving you this hat, doesn’t guarantee I won’t break your face on Saturday. I don’t want any excuses.”

Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“It feels good being among the best. Being born in East LA, growing up in LA. I feel very proud of having the statue at the Crypto. It’s an inspiration for generations to come.”

“When I started Golden Boy Promotions it was all about giving opportunities. Boxing has been everything to me so I’m very glad that I can give these opportunities to basically anyone who has a dream. This platform Golden Boy Boxing is something to take advantage of. We open up the doors and it’s up to the fighters to take advantage of it.”

“I think it’s going to be a difficult fight for both fighters. You can’t count out the experience his opponent Fortuna has, he’s coming with everything. He has the tools to offset a young Ryan Garcia. I feel like it’s sink or swim for both guys. We know the fans are in for a treat.”

Alexis Rocha, welterweight contender:

“I just want to thank everyone. Just to be fighting at Crypto Arena, I’m excited, I’m pumped to go out there and put on a show.”

“I am just going out there, believing in myself and putting on a good performance like last time.”

“First off, I have to go in there and look good, give a good performance. If the knockout comes then it comes. I’m not going to be out there looking for it but if it presents itself I will take full advantage. Tune in, this is my time and I’m going to steal the show.”

Luis Alberto Veron, welterweight contender:

“I’ve had some great opportunities and great fights. Now I’m here going to face a great fighter and I’m here to win.”

“A win would be a big step forward in my career and hopefully a title fight in the near future and that’s why I’m ready. I hope everyone is watching me win so I can take it back to Argentina.”

Ricardo Sandoval, flyweight contender:

“I’m here to fight. If I have to get through another title eliminator to get to the world title, then I’ll do it.”

“I came 100% prepared so expect a great fight. Stay tuned for Saturday night. It’s my first time fighting here in the United States and I’m doing it in front of my supporters and family. It’s an honor fighting at Crypto.com.”

David Jimenez, undefeated flyweight contender:

“First of all I want to thank everyone in the United States for having me. I’m also honored for Oscar for giving me this opportunity and Robert Diaz as well. Obviously it’s a great opportunity for me. I need to take advantage of it. I had a great career as an amateur and now I want to show I have a great career as a professional.”

Bernard Hopkins, Hall of Famer and Golden Boy partner:

“I expect Ryan to come mentally ready and the rest will follow. I know he doesn’t want to hear it but he will be asked if he is physically and mentally ready, which I know he is. I can’t talk for him but I can’t fight for him either. It’s important now to show Saturday night that he’s ready for anybody in that division.”

Oscar Collazo, minimumweight contender:

“I feel great and yes I only have four fights. I want to thank my promoter for giving me this opportunity to fight a title eliminator with only four fights.”

Diego De La Hoya, featherweight contender:

“I feel good. It’s been two and a half years since I’ve been in the ring. I’ve been with my family and friends but now I’m very excited to come back.”

Miguel Gaona, lightweight prospect:

“I’m the only one on this card that’s from LA. I’m here to do my job and give you guys a good show.”

