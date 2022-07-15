Search
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna - 12-round lightweight grudge match live on DAZN from Crypto.com Arena

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) faces former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event live on DAZN from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) is up against Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight bout. Also on the card Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) squares off against Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator and Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) meets unbeaten David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator.

Tickets for Garcia vs Fortuna can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Garcia vs Fortuna full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Garcia vs Fortuna fight card

Main Card

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Alexis Rocha vs. Samuel Kotey Neequaye, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Lamont Roach vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBA flyweight title eliminator

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar, 12 rounds, minimumweight
  • Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Lawrence King vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, super middleweight
