Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) faces former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) in the twelve-round lightweight main event live on DAZN from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) is up against Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-round welterweight bout. Also on the card Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) squares off against Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator and Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) meets unbeaten David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) in a twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator.

Garcia vs Fortuna fight card

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Samuel Kotey Neequaye, 10 rounds, welterweight

Lamont Roach vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBA flyweight title eliminator

Undercard

Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar, 12 rounds, minimumweight

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman, 4 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, super middleweight