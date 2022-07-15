Search
UFC Long Island weigh-in results, Ortega vs Rodriguez (video)

Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez airs live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) goes up against The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC). In the co-main event Michelle Waterson (18-9) faces Amanda Lemos (11-2-1) at women’s strawweight.

UFC Long Island tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video of ceremonial weigh-in is available up top.

UFC Long Island fight card

Main Card

  • Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji
  • Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Long Island start time: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

  • Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
  • Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Jung Da Un
  • Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
