UFC Long Island weigh-in results, Ortega vs Rodriguez (video)

UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez airs live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) goes up against The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC). In the co-main event Michelle Waterson (18-9) faces Amanda Lemos (11-2-1) at women’s strawweight.

UFC Long Island tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video of ceremonial weigh-in is available up top.

UFC Long Island fight card

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Jung Da Un

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote