Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla full fight video highlights

Arnold Barboza Jr decisions Danielito Zorrilla at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California

Junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. waited nearly 10 years as a pro to make his main event debut, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Barboza (27-0, 10 KOs), from South El Monte, California, grinded down Danielito Zorrilla to win a 10-round unanimous decision in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,836 Friday, July 15 at Pechanga Resort Casino. Ranked No. 8 by the WBO at 140 pounds, he prevailed by scores of 98-92 and 97-93 2x.

Barboza returned from an 11-month layoff in vintage form, wearing down Zorrilla with a consistent body attack and well-placed right hands. Zorrilla (16-1, 12 KOs), down big on the cards, summoned one final charge in the 10th round. He landed a crisp right hand that wobbled Barboza, creating one very anxious moment for the Southern California standout. Barboza composed himself and held on for win number 27.

Barboza said: “I was a little rusty. It’s been a while. I’m not going to be inactive like that no more, man. I’m going to be fighting constantly.

“I was more off balance [in the 10th round]. I was right there. Once you saw me off balance, I was right back to my thing. Shout out to my conditioning. My conditioning was on point.

“My manager knows, if we can’t get a title shot, you know who it is. We want Teofimo. It’s either a title shot or him.”

Check out Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla full fight video highlights up top.

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card results.

